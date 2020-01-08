MojoCoin Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (MOJO)

MojoCoin (CURRENCY:MOJO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. MojoCoin has a market cap of $15,351.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of MojoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MojoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, MojoCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000942 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MojoCoin

MojoCoin (CRYPTO:MOJO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2016. MojoCoin’s total supply is 12,276,850 coins. MojoCoin’s official website is mojocoin.org. MojoCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mojodevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MojoCoin

MojoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MojoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MojoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MojoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

