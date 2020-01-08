Morgan Karole Prager Sells 10,000 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morgan Karole Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00.

BL stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

