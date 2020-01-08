Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73, approximately 5,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 57,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 13.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 85.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

