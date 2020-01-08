Morgan Stanley Increases AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,100

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,593 ($99.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,496.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,104.66. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.