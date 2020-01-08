Morgan Stanley Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.