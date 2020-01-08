M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,484 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 340,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

PEG stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock worth $360,742 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

