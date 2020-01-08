M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 307,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 27,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.