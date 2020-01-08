M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 101.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 215,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $233,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,834.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,601. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.