M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

CTVA opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

