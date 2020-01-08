M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

