M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,764,503,000 after buying an additional 193,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after buying an additional 2,946,687 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,421,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,679,000 after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,660,000 after buying an additional 206,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $172.90 and a 52 week high of $286.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

