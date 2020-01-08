M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

