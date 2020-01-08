M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

