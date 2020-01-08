M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 646.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

