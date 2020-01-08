M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $147.82 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

