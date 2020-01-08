M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Diageo by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

DEO stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $138.24 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.49.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

