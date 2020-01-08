M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,488 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.