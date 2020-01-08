M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.