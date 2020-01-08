Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 786,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,268 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

