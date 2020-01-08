MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

MSM opened at $75.93 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

