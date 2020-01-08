MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $781-798 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $812.99 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.