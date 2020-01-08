MSC Industrial Direct Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 943% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 189.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 443.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 103,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

