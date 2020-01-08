M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

MTB stock opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

