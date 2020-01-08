MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.15.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

