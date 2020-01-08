Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 12,687 Shares

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 12,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $868,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,385.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $325,100.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Myokardia by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Myokardia by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

