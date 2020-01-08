Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CFO Taylor C. Harris Sells 1,683 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. Myokardia Inc has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. Research analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Myokardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

