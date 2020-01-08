Namecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,981.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $6,981.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00006092 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, WEX, Livecoin and Altcoin Trader. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,342.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.72 or 0.02916065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00637353 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, WEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, YoBit, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

