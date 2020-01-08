National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Grid by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in National Grid by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 433,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $62.98.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.