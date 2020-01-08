Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:NGS opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. Research analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 129,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

