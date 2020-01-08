NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NCS Multistage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $95.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.66.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 140,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

