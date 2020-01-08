Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neovasc by 325.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Neovasc by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

