Nevro Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NYSE NVRO opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

