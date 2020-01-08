Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFC. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON NFC opened at GBX 544 ($7.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 496.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.79. The company has a market cap of $470.85 million and a PE ratio of 64.76. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 668 ($8.79).

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

