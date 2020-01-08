Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,874,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,375,000 after buying an additional 2,953,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 15.4% during the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 19,992,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,819,000 after buying an additional 2,674,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after buying an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,773,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.36 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

