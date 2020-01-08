NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 7,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $239,111.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,477.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,537,643.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,788,532.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,301 shares of company stock worth $13,100,179 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in NMI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NMI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NMI by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

