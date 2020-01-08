Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

