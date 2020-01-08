Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.06. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Novan will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 57.9% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 21.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

