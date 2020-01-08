Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Nucor reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.