Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of NTR opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,041,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $12,263,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

