Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JMLP opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

In other Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley purchased 10,813 shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,686.14.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

