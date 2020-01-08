Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

