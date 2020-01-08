Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

About Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

