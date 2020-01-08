Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NMI opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

