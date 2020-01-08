Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.