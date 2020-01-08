Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Insider Steven J. Insoft Sells 50,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 512,093 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,949 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

