ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) VP Sells $271,141.74 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ON opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after buying an additional 368,151 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 2,240,369 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after buying an additional 949,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

