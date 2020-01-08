On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) PT Raised to GBX 540

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 478.40 ($6.29) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 465.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The stock has a market cap of $627.44 million and a PE ratio of 40.20.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts predict that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0000221 earnings per share for the current year.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

