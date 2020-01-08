Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. Everbridge has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,793 shares of company stock worth $5,782,421. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 52.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,481 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

