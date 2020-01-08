Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 3%

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, 86,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 71,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market cap of $69.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orca Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

