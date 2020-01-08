O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $485.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Raymond James initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

ORLY opened at $428.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $329.86 and a 12 month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,678.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

